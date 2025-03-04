Insider Sale: EXEC CHAIR of $CLH Sells 2,999 Shares

ALAN S MCKIM, the EXEC CHAIR of $CLH, sold 2,999 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $635,847. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,397,896 shares of this class of $CLH stock.

$CLH Insider Trading Activity

$CLH insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN S MCKIM (EXEC CHAIR, CTO.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,999 shares for an estimated $11,144,847 .

. MICHAEL LOUIS BATTLES (CO-CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,457,400

ERIC W GERSTENBERG (CO-CEO) sold 6,051 shares for an estimated $1,515,291

LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,849 shares for an estimated $452,234 .

. BRIAN P WEBER (EVP (CHESI)) sold 861 shares for an estimated $224,987

ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) sold 610 shares for an estimated $146,485

$CLH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $CLH stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

