Insider Sale: EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada of $DBI Sells 24,543 Shares

Mary Turner, the EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada of $DBI, sold 24,543 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $72,232. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 60.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,839 shares of this class of $DBI stock.
$DBI Insider Trading Activity
$DBI insiders have traded $DBI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC STONE has made 3 purchases buying 750,000 shares for an estimated $4,228,485 and 0 sales.
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,586.
- MARK HALEY (SVP, Controller and PAO) sold 25,787 shares for an estimated $155,624
- MARY TURNER (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) sold 24,543 shares for an estimated $72,232
$DBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $DBI stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOODMAN FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,348,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,203,617
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,307,453 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,981,799
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,056,959 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,644,161
- STONE HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,340,000
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 989,927 shares (+596.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,286,210
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 723,125 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,861,487
- UBS GROUP AG added 698,194 shares (+3318.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,728,355
