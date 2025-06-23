Insider Sale: EVP of $ZIP Sells 4,088 Shares

BORIS F. SHIMANOVSKY, the EVP of $ZIP, sold 4,088 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $20,753. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 324,607 shares of this class of $ZIP stock.

$ZIP Insider Trading Activity

$ZIP insiders have traded $ZIP stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIV, LLC INSTITUTIONAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $15,960,000 .

. VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC INSTITUTIONAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $15,960,000 .

. IAN H. SIEGEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 204,443 shares for an estimated $1,220,413 .

. DAVID TRAVERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,840 shares for an estimated $201,861 .

. TIMOTHY G. YARBROUGH (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,987 shares for an estimated $189,902 .

. BORIS F. SHIMANOVSKY (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,953 shares for an estimated $108,373 .

. RYAN T. SAKAMOTO (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,232 shares for an estimated $86,988 .

. AMY GAREFIS (EVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,091 shares for an estimated $60,759 .

. LORA BARTOLOME (SVP, ACCOUNTING & CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,466 shares for an estimated $24,484.

$ZIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $ZIP stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

