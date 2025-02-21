News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP of $ZIP Sells 2,495 Shares

February 21, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

RYAN T. SAKAMOTO, the EVP of $ZIP, sold 2,495 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $18,327. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,907 shares of this class of $ZIP stock.

$ZIP Insider Trading Activity

$ZIP insiders have traded $ZIP stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID TRAVERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 74,128 shares for an estimated $712,054.
  • IAN H. SIEGEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 58,340 shares for an estimated $423,342.
  • TIMOTHY G. YARBROUGH (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,513 shares for an estimated $282,591.
  • RYAN T. SAKAMOTO (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,542 shares for an estimated $77,485.
  • LORA BARTOLOME (SVP, ACCOUNTING & CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,212 shares for an estimated $47,852.

$ZIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $ZIP stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

