Insider Sale: EVP of $XNCR Sells 2,565 Shares

Nancy Valente, the EVP of $XNCR, sold 2,565 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $34,876. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,785 shares of this class of $XNCR stock.

$XNCR Insider Trading Activity

$XNCR insiders have traded $XNCR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R DESJARLAIS (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,381 shares for an estimated $1,744,489 .

. BASSIL I DAHIYAT (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,360 shares for an estimated $1,535,285 .

. ALAN BRUCE MONTGOMERY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,575 shares for an estimated $436,250 .

. CELIA ECKERT (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,740 shares for an estimated $78,047

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN sold 2,654 shares for an estimated $54,884

RICHARD J RANIERI sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

KURT A GUSTAFSON sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

DAGMAR ROSA-BJORKESON sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

ELLEN FEIGAL sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

NANCY VALENTE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $34,876

$XNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $XNCR stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

