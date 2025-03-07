Insider Sale: EVP of $WK Sells 10,421 Shares

Michael D. Hawkins, the EVP of $WK, sold 10,421 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $890,266. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,298 shares of this class of $WK stock.
$WK Insider Trading Activity
$WK insiders have traded $WK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUKU V. RADIA sold 25,678 shares for an estimated $2,439,410
- MICHAEL D. HAWKINS (EVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,182 shares for an estimated $1,096,236.
- ROBERT H HERZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,977 shares for an estimated $755,726.
- JILL KLINDT (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 5,593 shares for an estimated $475,628
- BRANDON ZIEGLER (EVP, CLO, CAO & Corp Secretary) sold 4,115 shares for an estimated $352,737
- MARTIN J. VANDERPLOEG has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $280,242 and 0 sales.
$WK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $WK stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,100,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,093,238
- FMR LLC removed 621,232 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,024,904
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 543,753 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,540,953
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 468,977 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,352,981
- INVESCO LTD. added 448,184 shares (+1631.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,076,148
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 300,116 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,862,702
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD added 280,017 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,661,861
