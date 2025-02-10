Insider Sale: EVP of $WFRD Sells 200 Shares

Depinder Sandhu, the EVP of $WFRD, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $13,419. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,892 shares of this class of $WFRD stock.

$WFRD Insider Trading Activity

$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051 .

. DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,956 shares for an estimated $1,833,034 .

. DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,567 shares for an estimated $985,397 .

. DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740 .

. ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711.

$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

