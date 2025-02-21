Insider Sale: EVP of $VMI Sells 391 Shares

Diane M Larkin, the EVP of $VMI, sold 391 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $145,882. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,804 shares of this class of $VMI stock.
$VMI Insider Trading Activity
$VMI insiders have traded $VMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOGENS C BAY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $12,358,523.
- R ANDREW MASSEY (VP, Legal and Corp. Secretary) sold 3,977 shares for an estimated $1,252,755
- DIANE M LARKIN (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,133 shares for an estimated $1,169,749.
- JOHN TIMOTHY DONAHUE (Group President Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,252 shares for an estimated $782,690.
- DAAS KAJ DEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $338,780
- TIMOTHY P FRANCIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 850 shares for an estimated $272,367
$VMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $VMI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI removed 140,317 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,031,014
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 139,237 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,699,810
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 94,884 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,098,076
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 91,680 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,115,505
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 89,630 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,486,832
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 56,290 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,262,454
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 56,079 shares (+2077.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,197,746
