Insider Sale: EVP of $VMI Sells 391 Shares

Diane M Larkin, the EVP of $VMI, sold 391 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $145,882. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,804 shares of this class of $VMI stock.

$VMI Insider Trading Activity

$VMI insiders have traded $VMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOGENS C BAY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $12,358,523 .

. R ANDREW MASSEY (VP, Legal and Corp. Secretary) sold 3,977 shares for an estimated $1,252,755

DIANE M LARKIN (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,133 shares for an estimated $1,169,749 .

. JOHN TIMOTHY DONAHUE (Group President Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,252 shares for an estimated $782,690 .

. DAAS KAJ DEN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $338,780

TIMOTHY P FRANCIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 850 shares for an estimated $272,367

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $VMI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.