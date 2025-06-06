Insider Sale: EVP of $VIAV Sells 82,095 Shares

Ilan Daskal, the EVP of $VIAV, sold 82,095 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $761,841. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $VIAV stock.

$VIAV Insider Trading Activity

$VIAV insiders have traded $VIAV stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ILAN DASKAL (EVP, CFO) sold 82,095 shares for an estimated $761,841

MASOOD JABBAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $467,700 .

. LUKE M SCRIVANICH (SVP General Manager OSP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,125 shares for an estimated $190,215 .

. KEITH BARNES sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $188,716

PAUL MCNAB (EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,964 shares for an estimated $160,283 .

. KEVIN CHRISTOPHER SIEBERT (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 13,499 shares for an estimated $151,728

RICHARD BELLUZZO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,770 shares for an estimated $150,510 .

. JAMES L JR VELER (SVP, CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER) sold 13,807 shares for an estimated $149,944

$VIAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $VIAV stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VIAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VIAV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

