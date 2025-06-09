Insider Sale: EVP Vegetation Management of $ALG Sells 1,480 Shares

Richard Hodges Raborn, the EVP Vegetation Management of $ALG, sold 1,480 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $306,172. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,468 shares of this class of $ALG stock.

$ALG Insider Trading Activity

$ALG insiders have traded $ALG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFERY ALLEN LEONARD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $705,319 .

. RICHARD HODGES RABORN (EVP Vegetation Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $407,092 .

. DAN EDWARD MALONE (EVP & CSO) sold 1,771 shares for an estimated $324,211

EDWARD RIZZUTI (EVP, Corp Dev, IR & Secretary) sold 750 shares for an estimated $137,527

JANET S POLLOCK (VP, Human Resources) sold 257 shares for an estimated $49,706

$ALG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $ALG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.