Insider Sale: EVP Vegetation Management of $ALG Sells 1,480 Shares

Richard Hodges Raborn, the EVP Vegetation Management of $ALG, sold 1,480 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $306,172. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,468 shares of this class of $ALG stock.
$ALG Insider Trading Activity
$ALG insiders have traded $ALG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFERY ALLEN LEONARD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $705,319.
- RICHARD HODGES RABORN (EVP Vegetation Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $407,092.
- DAN EDWARD MALONE (EVP & CSO) sold 1,771 shares for an estimated $324,211
- EDWARD RIZZUTI (EVP, Corp Dev, IR & Secretary) sold 750 shares for an estimated $137,527
- JANET S POLLOCK (VP, Human Resources) sold 257 shares for an estimated $49,706
$ALG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $ALG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 284,414 shares (+1989.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,685,418
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 241,311 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,004,033
- NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP added 230,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,988,300
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 74,679 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,308,544
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 72,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,919,512
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 70,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,474,700
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 64,593 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,511,118
