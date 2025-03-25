Insider Sale: EVP of $UTI Sells 21 Shares

Sherrell Smith, the EVP of $UTI, sold 21 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $577. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 157,663 shares of this class of $UTI stock.
$UTI Insider Trading Activity
$UTI insiders have traded $UTI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,188,460 shares for an estimated $82,215,477.
- ROBERT THOMAS DEVINCENZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,818,252.
- SHERRELL SMITH (EVP, Chief Academic Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 106,468 shares for an estimated $2,902,176.
- KENNETH R TRAMMELL sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $777,453
- LINDA J SRERE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,900
- GEORGE W. BROCHICK sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $220,759
$UTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $UTI stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,483,579 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,852,816
- DUMAC, INC. added 1,681,681 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,236,018
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 1,219,052 shares (+194.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,341,826
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 541,344 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,917,954
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 483,170 shares (+1377.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,422,300
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 431,252 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,087,488
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 416,283 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,702,635
$UTI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UTI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
$UTI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jasper Bibb from Truist Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024
- Eric Martinuzzi from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $22.0 on 11/21/2024
