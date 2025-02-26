Insider Sale: EVP of $URI Sells 1,100 Shares

William E. Grace, the EVP of $URI, sold 1,100 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $701,908. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,880 shares of this class of $URI stock.

$URI Insider Trading Activity

$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY S. LEOPOLD (SVP) sold 900 shares for an estimated $740,917

WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908

$URI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$URI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/19.

