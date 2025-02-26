Insider Sale: EVP of $URI Sells 1,100 Shares

William E. Grace, the EVP of $URI, sold 1,100 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $701,908. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,880 shares of this class of $URI stock.
$URI Insider Trading Activity
$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY S. LEOPOLD (SVP) sold 900 shares for an estimated $740,917
- WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908
$URI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,243,761 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,285,034,998
- NORGES BANK removed 377,193 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,709,836
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 323,636 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,982,143
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 305,491 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,200,080
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 286,000 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,469,840
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 280,502 shares (+105.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,596,828
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 243,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,732,609
$URI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/19.
