Insider Sale: EVP of $ULCC Sells 8,481 Shares

March 10, 2025 — 05:01 pm EDT

Howard Diamond, the EVP of $ULCC, sold 8,481 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $60,304. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 167,405 shares of this class of $ULCC stock.

$ULCC Insider Trading Activity

$ULCC insiders have traded $ULCC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BARRY BIFFLE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,186,000 shares for an estimated $10,084,427.
  • HOWARD DIAMOND (EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 378,938 shares for an estimated $3,371,346.
  • JAMES G. DEMPSEY (President) sold 318,314 shares for an estimated $2,889,017
  • JOSH T. CONNOR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,405,569.
  • MARK CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 158,803 shares for an estimated $1,393,101.
  • STEVE SCHULLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $186,140.
  • JOSH A WETZEL (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $161,466.

$ULCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ULCC stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

