Insider Sale: EVP of $ULCC Sells 8,481 Shares

Howard Diamond, the EVP of $ULCC, sold 8,481 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $60,304. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 167,405 shares of this class of $ULCC stock.

$ULCC Insider Trading Activity

$ULCC insiders have traded $ULCC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY BIFFLE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,186,000 shares for an estimated $10,084,427 .

. HOWARD DIAMOND (EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 378,938 shares for an estimated $3,371,346 .

. JAMES G. DEMPSEY (President) sold 318,314 shares for an estimated $2,889,017

JOSH T. CONNOR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,405,569 .

. MARK CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 158,803 shares for an estimated $1,393,101 .

. STEVE SCHULLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $186,140 .

. JOSH A WETZEL (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $161,466.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ULCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ULCC stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.