Insider Sale: EVP of $TTMI Sells 6,000 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 09:15 am EST

Catherine A Gridley, the EVP of $TTMI, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $157,497. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 125,206 shares of this class of $TTMI stock.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594
  • DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840.
  • SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,400 shares for an estimated $445,443.
  • CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $283,225.
  • TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743
  • JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150.
  • ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 644 shares for an estimated $14,966
  • TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

