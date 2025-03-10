Insider Sale: EVP OF SUBSIDIARY of $SBFG Sells 937 Shares

David A. Homoelle, the EVP OF SUBSIDIARY of $SBFG, sold 937 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $21,953. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $SBFG stock.
$SBFG Insider Trading Activity
$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953.
- RICHARD L HARDGROVE sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $25,800
- GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 560,646 shares (+1991.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,723,107
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 240,071 shares (+235.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,019,884
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 119,608 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,501,003
- PETIOLE USA LTD removed 79,623 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,664,916
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 28,076 shares (+215.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $587,069
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 22,321 shares (+189.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $466,732
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 19,516 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,079
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.