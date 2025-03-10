Insider Sale: EVP OF SUBSIDIARY of $SBFG Sells 937 Shares

David A. Homoelle, the EVP OF SUBSIDIARY of $SBFG, sold 937 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $21,953. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $SBFG stock.

$SBFG Insider Trading Activity

$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953 .

RICHARD L HARDGROVE sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $25,800

GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824

$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

