Insider Sale: EVP of $SSD Sells 1,000 Shares

Michael Andersen, the EVP of $SSD, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $169,980. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,810 shares of this class of $SSD stock.

$SSD Insider Trading Activity

$SSD insiders have traded $SSD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ANDERSEN (EVP, Europe) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $169,980

JENNIFER LUTZ (EVP, Human Resources) sold 700 shares for an estimated $129,129

ROGER DANKEL (EVP, NA Sales) sold 250 shares for an estimated $45,765

$SSD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $SSD stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

