Insider Sale: EVP of $SSD Sells 1,000 Shares

Michael Andersen, the EVP of $SSD, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $169,980. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,810 shares of this class of $SSD stock.
$SSD Insider Trading Activity
$SSD insiders have traded $SSD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL ANDERSEN (EVP, Europe) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $169,980
- JENNIFER LUTZ (EVP, Human Resources) sold 700 shares for an estimated $129,129
- ROGER DANKEL (EVP, NA Sales) sold 250 shares for an estimated $45,765
$SSD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $SSD stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 352,250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,413,617
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 348,291 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,757,096
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 275,989 shares (+90.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,767,255
- INVESCO LTD. removed 273,825 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,408,399
- QUANTINNO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 265,187 shares (+5137.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,975,960
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 252,085 shares (+300.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,803,255
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 228,559 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,901,938
