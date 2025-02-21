Insider Sale: EVP of $SOFI Sells 9,185 Shares

Kelli Keough, the EVP of $SOFI, sold 9,185 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $141,701. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 169,626 shares of this class of $SOFI stock.

$SOFI Insider Trading Activity

$SOFI insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 31,154,165 shares for an estimated $498,834,767 .

. JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,072 shares for an estimated $1,574,476 .

. BASHIR RUZWANA sold 52,000 shares for an estimated $833,185

KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,219 shares for an estimated $747,775 .

. ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER (EVP GBUL Borrow) purchased 30,599 shares for an estimated $500,000

$SOFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $SOFI stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SOFI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SOFI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

