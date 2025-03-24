Insider Sale: EVP of $SNOW Sells 7,908 Shares

Christian Kleinerman, the EVP of $SNOW, sold 7,908 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $1,223,130. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 600,632 shares of this class of $SNOW stock.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 99 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 99 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 517,225 shares for an estimated $88,681,498 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 245,674 shares for an estimated $41,875,461 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 127,820 shares for an estimated $21,748,458 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 122,667 shares for an estimated $18,731,359 .

. EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 595 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 02/21.

on 02/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.

$SNOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNOW in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/21/2024

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

William Blair issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

$SNOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $210.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $140.0 on 11/06/2024

