Insider Sale: EVP of $SNOW Sells 15,000 Shares

Christian Kleinerman, the EVP of $SNOW, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $2,797,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 552,930 shares of this class of $SNOW stock.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 516,283 shares for an estimated $88,218,296 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 205,582 shares for an estimated $34,669,907 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 115,038 shares for an estimated $19,475,997 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 113,896 shares for an estimated $16,452,791 .

. EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 523 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 08/15.

