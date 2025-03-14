Insider Sale: EVP of $UP Sells 28,717 Shares

Mark Briffa, the EVP of $UP, sold 28,717 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $30,440. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,090,971 shares of this class of $UP stock.
$UP Insider Trading Activity
$UP insiders have traded $UP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD LEE MOAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,766 shares for an estimated $103,762.
- MARK BRIFFA (EVP, Charter & CEO Air Partner) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,621 shares for an estimated $54,902.
$UP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $UP stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KORE ADVISORS LP removed 1,581,819 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,610,001
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 766,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,264,177
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 397,788 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $656,350
- STATE STREET CORP added 341,311 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $563,163
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 205,567 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,185
- UBS GROUP AG added 158,648 shares (+324.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,769
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 120,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,356
