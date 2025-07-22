Insider Sale: EVP & Secretary of $NIC Sells 5,000 Shares

Eric James Witczak, the EVP & Secretary of $NIC, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $698,850. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,901 shares of this class of $NIC stock.

$NIC Insider Trading Activity

$NIC insiders have traded $NIC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BRUCE ATWELL has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 19,753 shares for an estimated $2,333,928 .

. ERIC JAMES WITCZAK (EVP & Secretary) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $698,850

SUSAN L MERKATORIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $547,587.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $NIC stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NIC forecast page.

$NIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NIC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $161.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $135.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 07/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.