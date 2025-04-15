Insider Sale: EVP-Sales of $FAST Sells 15,000 Shares

William Joseph Drazkowski, the EVP-Sales of $FAST, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $1,219,642. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 71.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,997 shares of this class of $FAST stock.
$FAST Insider Trading Activity
$FAST insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 109,728 shares for an estimated $8,561,270.
- WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EVP-Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,668 shares for an estimated $3,914,175.
- DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 31,818 shares for an estimated $2,688,690
- NICHOLAS J LUNDQUIST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,020 shares for an estimated $2,444,108.
- CHARLES S. MILLER (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,480 shares for an estimated $1,970,393.
- REYNE K WISECUP sold 21,818 shares for an estimated $1,713,882
- JAMES C JANSEN (Executive Vice President) sold 19,564 shares for an estimated $1,625,279
- JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) sold 19,148 shares for an estimated $1,588,315
- RITA J. HEISE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,888 shares for an estimated $845,692.
- DANIEL L. JOHNSON sold 8,474 shares for an estimated $706,396
- SHERYL ANN LISOWSKI (CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $501,204
- DONNALEE KATHLEEN PAPENFUSS (EVP-Strategy and Communication) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,462 shares for an estimated $374,469.
- ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-OPERATIONS) sold 680 shares for an estimated $52,944
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FAST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of $FAST stock to their portfolio, and 519 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,593,573 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,593,834
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,590,876 shares (+75.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,399,893
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,547,319 shares (+100.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,267,709
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,356,338 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,534,265
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,110,445 shares (+301.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,852,099
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,108,556 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,716,261
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,048,709 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,412,664
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FAST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
- HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FAST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FAST forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.