Insider Sale: EVP-Sales of $FAST Sells 15,000 Shares

William Joseph Drazkowski, the EVP-Sales of $FAST, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $1,219,642. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 71.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,997 shares of this class of $FAST stock.

$FAST Insider Trading Activity

$FAST insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 109,728 shares for an estimated $8,561,270 .

. WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EVP-Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,668 shares for an estimated $3,914,175 .

. DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 31,818 shares for an estimated $2,688,690

NICHOLAS J LUNDQUIST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,020 shares for an estimated $2,444,108 .

. CHARLES S. MILLER (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,480 shares for an estimated $1,970,393 .

. REYNE K WISECUP sold 21,818 shares for an estimated $1,713,882

JAMES C JANSEN (Executive Vice President) sold 19,564 shares for an estimated $1,625,279

JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) sold 19,148 shares for an estimated $1,588,315

RITA J. HEISE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,888 shares for an estimated $845,692 .

. DANIEL L. JOHNSON sold 8,474 shares for an estimated $706,396

SHERYL ANN LISOWSKI (CAO/CONTROLLER/TREASURER) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $501,204

DONNALEE KATHLEEN PAPENFUSS (EVP-Strategy and Communication) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,462 shares for an estimated $374,469 .

. ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-OPERATIONS) sold 680 shares for an estimated $52,944

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FAST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of $FAST stock to their portfolio, and 519 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FAST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FAST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FAST forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.