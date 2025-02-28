Insider Sale: EVP Sales of $AVTR Sells 774 Shares

James Bramwell, the EVP Sales of $AVTR, sold 774 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $13,158. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 86,605 shares of this class of $AVTR stock.

$AVTR Insider Trading Activity

$AVTR insiders have traded $AVTR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN W ECK (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,465 shares for an estimated $191,917 .

. JAMES BRAMWELL (EVP Sales, Customer Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,532 shares for an estimated $79,035.

$AVTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $AVTR stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AVTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

