Insider Sale: EVP of $RYTM Sells 55,803 Shares

Yann Mazabraud, the EVP of $RYTM, sold 55,803 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $2,886,226. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 58.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,370 shares of this class of $RYTM stock.

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 81,645 shares for an estimated $5,301,044 .

. YANN MAZABRAUD (EVP, Head of International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,861,272 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,053 shares for an estimated $1,100,851 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,174 shares for an estimated $820,490 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,960 shares for an estimated $736,050 .

. HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) sold 635 shares for an estimated $36,334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RYTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RYTM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RYTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RYTM forecast page.

$RYTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RYTM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RYTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $78.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Corinne Jenkins from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $66.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Alan Carr from Needham set a target price of $64.0 on 11/06/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.