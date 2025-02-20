Insider Sale: EVP of $RSG Sells 979 Shares

Gregg Brummer, the EVP of $RSG, sold 979 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $223,564. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,416 shares of this class of $RSG stock.

$RSG Insider Trading Activity

$RSG insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG BRUMMER (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $1,436,059 .

. BRIAN M DELGHIACCIO (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,071 shares for an estimated $1,065,011

KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 1,859 shares for an estimated $400,186

$RSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $RSG stock to their portfolio, and 552 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

