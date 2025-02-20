Insider Sale: EVP of $RSG Sells 979 Shares

Gregg Brummer, the EVP of $RSG, sold 979 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $223,564. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,416 shares of this class of $RSG stock.
$RSG Insider Trading Activity
$RSG insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGG BRUMMER (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $1,436,059.
- BRIAN M DELGHIACCIO (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,071 shares for an estimated $1,065,011
- KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 1,859 shares for an estimated $400,186
$RSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $RSG stock to their portfolio, and 552 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 509,116 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,423,956
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 499,237 shares (+10.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,436,499
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 380,613 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,571,723
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 378,004 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,046,844
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 368,395 shares (+170.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,113,706
- STATE STREET CORP added 355,985 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,617,062
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 350,221 shares (+176.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,457,460
