Insider Sale: EVP of $RMBS Sells 52,327 Shares

XIANZHI SEAN FAN, the EVP of $RMBS, sold 52,327 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $3,559,036. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 93,841 shares of this class of $RMBS stock.

$RMBS Insider Trading Activity

$RMBS insiders have traded $RMBS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIANZHI SEAN FAN (EVP, COO) sold 52,327 shares for an estimated $3,559,036

MEERA RAO sold 5,408 shares for an estimated $314,854

JOHN SHINN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 2,462 shares for an estimated $143,122

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RMBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $RMBS stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.