Insider Sale: EVP of $RIG Sells 22,000 Shares

Roderick James Mackenzie, the EVP of $RIG, sold 22,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $84,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 313,072 shares of this class of $RIG stock.

$RIG Insider Trading Activity

$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERESTROIKA purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

FREDERIK WILHELM MOHN purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

(CYPRUS) LTD PERESTROIKA purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,261 shares for an estimated $509,703.

$RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

