Insider Sale: EVP R&D of $ALKS Sells 33,108 Shares

Craig C. Hopkinson, the EVP R&D of $ALKS, sold 33,108 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $1,101,470. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 36.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,875 shares of this class of $ALKS stock.

$ALKS Insider Trading Activity

$ALKS insiders have traded $ALKS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG C. HOPKINSON (EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 604,446 shares for an estimated $19,860,519 .

. CHRISTIAN TODD NICHOLS (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,208 shares for an estimated $151,813

CATO T LAURENCIN sold 2,691 shares for an estimated $85,708

$ALKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $ALKS stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

