Insider Sale: EVP of $RBCAA Sells 700 Shares

Christy Ames, the EVP of $RBCAA, sold 700 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $49,350. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,043 shares of this class of $RBCAA stock.

$RBCAA Insider Trading Activity

$RBCAA insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381

DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393 .

. CHRISTY AMES (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 700 shares for an estimated $49,350

SCOTT TRAGER (VICE CHAIRMAN) purchased 436 shares for an estimated $30,001

$RBCAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RBCAA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

