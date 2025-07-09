Insider Sale: EVP of $PSMT Sells 550 Shares

Francisco Velasco, the EVP of $PSMT, sold 550 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $58,470. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,908 shares of this class of $PSMT stock.

$PSMT Insider Trading Activity

$PSMT insiders have traded $PSMT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,600 shares for an estimated $1,226,650 .

. JOHN D HILDEBRANDT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,600 shares for an estimated $779,495 .

. MICHAEL MCCLEARY (EVP & CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $358,660

LEON C JANKS sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $305,340

FRANCISCO VELASCO (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,655 shares for an estimated $163,510 .

. GORDON H. HANSON sold 1,107 shares for an estimated $96,552

PAUL KOVALESKI (EVP-Chief Merch. Officer) sold 896 shares for an estimated $90,361

EDGAR ZURCHER sold 390 shares for an estimated $40,084

$PSMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $PSMT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

