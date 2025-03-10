Insider Sale: EVP of $PRGO Sells 7,800 Shares

Ronald Craig Janish, the EVP of $PRGO, sold 7,800 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $214,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,666 shares of this class of $PRGO stock.

$PRGO Insider Trading Activity

$PRGO insiders have traded $PRGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY B KINDLER sold 17,598 shares for an estimated $497,495

KATHERINE C. DOYLE sold 8,954 shares for an estimated $244,444

RONALD CRAIG JANISH (EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO) sold 7,800 shares for an estimated $214,032

$PRGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $PRGO stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

