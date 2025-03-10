Insider Sale: EVP of $PRGO Sells 7,800 Shares

Ronald Craig Janish, the EVP of $PRGO, sold 7,800 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $214,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,666 shares of this class of $PRGO stock.
$PRGO Insider Trading Activity
$PRGO insiders have traded $PRGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY B KINDLER sold 17,598 shares for an estimated $497,495
- KATHERINE C. DOYLE sold 8,954 shares for an estimated $244,444
- RONALD CRAIG JANISH (EVP, Gbl Ops & SC & CTO) sold 7,800 shares for an estimated $214,032
$PRGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $PRGO stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 7,732,309 shares (+6828.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,797,664
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,520,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,869,600
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,375,250 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,357,677
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,251,395 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,173,365
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC removed 1,095,097 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,154,943
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 941,667 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,210,258
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 629,173 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,503,207
