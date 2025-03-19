Insider Sale: EVP & President Interventional of $BDX Sells 459 Shares

Richard Byrd, the EVP & President Interventional of $BDX, sold 459 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $105,570. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,952 shares of this class of $BDX stock.

$BDX Insider Trading Activity

$BDX insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND GOETTE (EVP and President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,121 shares for an estimated $1,130,528 .

. MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $775,007 .

. SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,575 shares for an estimated $594,550 .

. RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $541,895 .

. DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $450,375 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430

BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 644 institutional investors add shares of $BDX stock to their portfolio, and 871 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/01/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDX forecast page.

$BDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BDX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $282.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $290.0 on 10/01/2024

on 10/01/2024 Joanna Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 10/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.