Insider Sale: EVP & President Interventional of $BDX Sells 1,940 Shares

March 13, 2025 — 01:15 pm EDT

Richard Byrd, the EVP & President Interventional of $BDX, sold 1,940 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $436,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,411 shares of this class of $BDX stock.

$BDX Insider Trading Activity

$BDX insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROLAND GOETTE (EVP and President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,121 shares for an estimated $1,130,528.
  • MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $775,007.
  • SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,575 shares for an estimated $594,550.
  • DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $450,375.
  • RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) sold 1,940 shares for an estimated $436,325
  • JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430
  • BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593

$BDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 644 institutional investors add shares of $BDX stock to their portfolio, and 871 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

