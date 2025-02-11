Insider Sale: EVP/President Comm Banking of $NBTB Sells 5,000 Shares

Sarah A Halliday, the EVP/President Comm Banking of $NBTB, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $242,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,564 shares of this class of $NBTB stock.
$NBTB Insider Trading Activity
$NBTB insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- V DANIEL II ROBINSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,194 shares for an estimated $6,656,913.
- TIMOTHY E DELANEY sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,948
- JOHN H JR WATT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,403,117.
- JACK H WEBB sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $500,567
- SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250
- AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,056 shares for an estimated $100,775.
- MARTIN RANDOLPH SPARKS (EVP,General Counsel,Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,370
- HEIDI M HOELLER purchased 678 shares for an estimated $32,849
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NBTB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $NBTB stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 251,396 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,006,672
- MORGAN STANLEY added 168,504 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,452,931
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 163,952 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,251,596
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 152,921 shares (+2159.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,763,695
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 99,425 shares (-1.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,748,538
- GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC added 89,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,294,483
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC added 89,800 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,971,853
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.