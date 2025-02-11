Insider Sale: EVP/President Comm Banking of $NBTB Sells 5,000 Shares

Sarah A Halliday, the EVP/President Comm Banking of $NBTB, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $242,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,564 shares of this class of $NBTB stock.

$NBTB Insider Trading Activity

$NBTB insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

V DANIEL II ROBINSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,194 shares for an estimated $6,656,913 .

. TIMOTHY E DELANEY sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,948

JOHN H JR WATT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,403,117 .

. JACK H WEBB sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $500,567

SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250

AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,056 shares for an estimated $100,775 .

. MARTIN RANDOLPH SPARKS (EVP,General Counsel,Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,370

HEIDI M HOELLER purchased 678 shares for an estimated $32,849

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NBTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $NBTB stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.