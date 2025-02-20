Insider Sale: E.V.P. & President Boat Group of $BC Sells 1,600 Shares

Brenna Preisser, the E.V.P. & President Boat Group of $BC, sold 1,600 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $103,808. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,662 shares of this class of $BC stock.
$BC Insider Trading Activity
$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M FOULKES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,829 shares for an estimated $1,911,562
- RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187
- JOSEPH W MCCLANATHAN sold 4,745 shares for an estimated $380,264
- CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $167,420
- NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $57,775.
- REGINALD FILS-AIME purchased 225 shares for an estimated $17,777
$BC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $BC stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,195,688 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,337,099
- FMR LLC removed 1,191,834 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,087,823
- FIL LTD added 851,449 shares (+323.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,071,721
- KENSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 506,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,728,080
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 488,412 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,590,488
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 315,946 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,435,387
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 297,230 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,224,836
