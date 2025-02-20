Insider Sale: E.V.P. & President Boat Group of $BC Sells 1,600 Shares

Brenna Preisser, the E.V.P. & President Boat Group of $BC, sold 1,600 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $103,808. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,662 shares of this class of $BC stock.

$BC Insider Trading Activity

$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M FOULKES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,829 shares for an estimated $1,911,562

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

JOSEPH W MCCLANATHAN sold 4,745 shares for an estimated $380,264

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $167,420

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $57,775 .

. REGINALD FILS-AIME purchased 225 shares for an estimated $17,777

