Insider Sale: EVP & President of $BDX Sells 1 Shares

Michael David Garrison, the EVP & President of $BDX, sold 1 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $181. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,887 shares of this class of $BDX stock.
$BDX Insider Trading Activity
$BDX insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $541,895.
- JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430
- DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,666 shares for an estimated $319,607.
- MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,664 shares for an estimated $308,141.
- SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 787 shares for an estimated $188,880
- BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593
$BDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 680 institutional investors add shares of $BDX stock to their portfolio, and 784 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 3,011,583 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $689,833,201
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,670,406 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $611,683,198
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 1,749,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,625,940
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,647,488 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,373,601
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,388,519 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,054,162
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,259,750 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,558,335
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,091,690 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,062,511
$BDX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BDX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
$BDX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
$BDX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BDX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $241.0 on 06/03/2025
- Joanna Wiensch from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 05/22/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $196.0 on 05/06/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $185.0 on 05/02/2025
- Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $224.0 on 05/02/2025
