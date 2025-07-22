Insider Sale: EVP & President of $BDX Sells 1 Shares

Michael David Garrison, the EVP & President of $BDX, sold 1 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $181. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,887 shares of this class of $BDX stock.

$BDX Insider Trading Activity

$BDX insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $541,895 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430

DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,666 shares for an estimated $319,607 .

. MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,664 shares for an estimated $308,141 .

. SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 787 shares for an estimated $188,880

BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 680 institutional investors add shares of $BDX stock to their portfolio, and 784 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BDX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/13.

on 05/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDX forecast page.

$BDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BDX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $BDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $241.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Joanna Wiensch from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $196.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $185.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $224.0 on 05/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.