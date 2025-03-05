Insider Sale: EVP of $PR Sells 2,731 Shares

Robert Regan Shannon, the EVP of $PR, sold 2,731 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $38,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,668 shares of this class of $PR stock.
$PR Insider Trading Activity
$PR insiders have traded $PR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J QUINN has made 2 purchases buying 312,429 shares for an estimated $3,994,820 and 0 sales.
- GUY M OLIPHINT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,911 shares for an estimated $192,079.
- JOHN CHARLES BELL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $39,333
$PR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $PR stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 30,019,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $431,676,167
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 13,194,220 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,732,883
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 12,306,854 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,972,560
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 7,108,669 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,222,660
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 5,891,257 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,716,275
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,496,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,043,480
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 4,236,141 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,915,707
