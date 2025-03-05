News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP of $PR Sells 2,731 Shares

March 05, 2025 — 09:15 pm EST

March 05, 2025 — 09:15 pm EST

Robert Regan Shannon, the EVP of $PR, sold 2,731 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $38,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,668 shares of this class of $PR stock.

$PR Insider Trading Activity

$PR insiders have traded $PR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM J QUINN has made 2 purchases buying 312,429 shares for an estimated $3,994,820 and 0 sales.
  • GUY M OLIPHINT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,911 shares for an estimated $192,079.
  • JOHN CHARLES BELL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $39,333
  • ROBERT REGAN SHANNON (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,731 shares for an estimated $38,292

$PR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $PR stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

