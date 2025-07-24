Insider Sale: EVP of People of $JBHT Sells 989 Shares

David Keefauver, the EVP of People of $JBHT, sold 989 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $150,298. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 51.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 946 shares of this class of $JBHT stock.
$JBHT Insider Trading Activity
$JBHT insiders have traded $JBHT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES L ROBO has made 4 purchases buying 59,447 shares for an estimated $9,999,473 and 0 sales.
- ERIC MCGEE (EVP of ICS) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $557,700
- NICHOLAS HOBBS (EVP and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,038 shares for an estimated $399,746 and 0 sales.
- DARREN P. FIELD (EVP and President Intermodal) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $194,003
- DAVID KEEFAUVER (EVP of People) sold 989 shares for an estimated $150,298
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JBHT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $JBHT stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,196,792 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,065,376
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 684,433 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,261,862
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 616,986 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,283,078
- STATE STREET CORP added 545,000 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,632,750
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 486,492 shares (+1068.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,976,491
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 445,616 shares (-84.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,928,887
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 424,613 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,821,493
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$JBHT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JBHT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$JBHT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBHT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperformer" rating on 07/01/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JBHT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBHT forecast page.
$JBHT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBHT recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $JBHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Pipes from Truist Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $180.0 on 07/16/2025
- J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $163.0 on 07/16/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $157.0 on 07/16/2025
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/16/2025
- Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $165.0 on 07/15/2025
