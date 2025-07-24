Insider Sale: EVP of People of $JBHT Sells 989 Shares

David Keefauver, the EVP of People of $JBHT, sold 989 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $150,298. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 51.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 946 shares of this class of $JBHT stock.

$JBHT Insider Trading Activity

$JBHT insiders have traded $JBHT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L ROBO has made 4 purchases buying 59,447 shares for an estimated $9,999,473 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC MCGEE (EVP of ICS) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $557,700

NICHOLAS HOBBS (EVP and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,038 shares for an estimated $399,746 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARREN P. FIELD (EVP and President Intermodal) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $194,003

DAVID KEEFAUVER (EVP of People) sold 989 shares for an estimated $150,298

$JBHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $JBHT stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JBHT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JBHT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$JBHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBHT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Baird issued a "Outperformer" rating on 07/01/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

$JBHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBHT recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $JBHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Pipes from Truist Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $180.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $163.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $157.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $165.0 on 07/15/2025

