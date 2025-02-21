Insider Sale: EVP of $PENG Sells 6,667 Shares

Jack A Pacheco, the EVP of $PENG, sold 6,667 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $147,594. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 231,548 shares of this class of $PENG stock.

$PENG Insider Trading Activity

$PENG insiders have traded $PENG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A PACHECO (EVP, COO, Pres, Integrated Mem) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,334 shares for an estimated $685,304 .

. JOSEPH GATES CLARK (SVP and Pres, Optimized LED) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $84,235.

