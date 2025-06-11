Insider Sale: EVP of $PAG Sells 3,158 Shares

Shane M. Spradlin, the EVP of $PAG, sold 3,158 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $527,704. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,152 shares of this class of $PAG stock.

$PAG Insider Trading Activity

$PAG insiders have traded $PAG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER S PENSKE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,457 shares for an estimated $15,695,079 .

. ROBERT H JR KURNICK (President) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $1,818,369

CLAUDE H III DENKER (EVP - Human Resources) sold 8,746 shares for an estimated $1,513,320

SHANE M. SPRADLIN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $527,704

GREG C SMITH sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $247,147

MICHELLE HULGRAVE (EVP & CFO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $244,618

JOHN BARR sold 1,529 shares for an estimated $237,683

$PAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $PAG stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

