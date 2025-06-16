Insider Sale: EVP of $OUT Sells 29,891 Shares

Richard H. Sauer, the EVP of $OUT, sold 29,891 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $471,978. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 90,945 shares of this class of $OUT stock.

$OUT Insider Trading Activity

$OUT insiders have traded $OUT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD H. SAUER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $791,309.

$OUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $OUT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OUT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

