Insider Sale: EVP of $OTIS Sells 4,775 Shares

Nora E. LaFreniere, the EVP of $OTIS, sold 4,775 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $450,814. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,927 shares of this class of $OTIS stock.

$OTIS Insider Trading Activity

$OTIS insiders have traded $OTIS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUDITH FRAN MARKS (Chair, CEO and President) sold 38,012 shares for an estimated $3,588,788

PEIMING ZHENG (EVP, Chief Product, Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,694 shares for an estimated $3,119,866 .

. ABBE LUERSMAN (EVP & CPO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $909,208

MICHAEL PATRICK RYAN (SVP, CAO & Controller) sold 5,638 shares for an estimated $569,158

$OTIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $OTIS stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OTIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OTIS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

