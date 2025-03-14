Insider Sale: EVP of Operations of $GDEN Sells 23,979 Shares

Blake L II Sartini, the EVP of Operations of $GDEN, sold 23,979 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $620,336. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 141,528 shares of this class of $GDEN stock.

$GDEN Insider Trading Activity

$GDEN insiders have traded $GDEN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE L II SARTINI (EVP of Operations) sold 23,979 shares for an estimated $620,336

TERRENCE WRIGHT sold 16,586 shares for an estimated $518,478

MARK A LIPPARELLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,773 shares for an estimated $346,856.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GDEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $GDEN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GDEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GDEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GDEN forecast page.

$GDEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDEN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GDEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 David Bain from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 09/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.