Insider Sale: EVP of Operations of $GDEN Sells 23,979 Shares

Blake L II Sartini, the EVP of Operations of $GDEN, sold 23,979 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $620,336. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 141,528 shares of this class of $GDEN stock.
$GDEN Insider Trading Activity
$GDEN insiders have traded $GDEN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BLAKE L II SARTINI (EVP of Operations) sold 23,979 shares for an estimated $620,336
- TERRENCE WRIGHT sold 16,586 shares for an estimated $518,478
- MARK A LIPPARELLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,773 shares for an estimated $346,856.
$GDEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $GDEN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HILL PATH CAPITAL LP removed 743,401 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,491,471
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 641,688 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,277,340
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 560,252 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,703,963
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 417,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,261,961
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 353,470 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,169,652
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC added 271,782 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,588,311
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 195,770 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,186,332
$GDEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
$GDEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDEN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GDEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 10/23/2024
- David Bain from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 09/23/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.