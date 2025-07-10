Insider Sale: EVP Operations of $ELTP Sells 200,000 Shares

Douglas Plassche, the EVP Operations of $ELTP, sold 200,000 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $115,799. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,300,000 shares of this class of $ELTP stock.

$ELTP Insider Trading Activity

$ELTP insiders have traded $ELTP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELTP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS PLASSCHE (EVP Operations) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $115,799

