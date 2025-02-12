Insider Sale: EVP of $OC Sells 3,125 Shares

News & Insights

Gina A. Beredo, the EVP of $OC, sold 3,125 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $573,406. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,418 shares of this class of $OC stock.

$OC Insider Trading Activity

$OC insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265
  • TODD W FISTER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,869 shares for an estimated $1,776,420
  • MARCIO A SANDRI (President, Composites) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $1,057,001.
  • JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,375 shares for an estimated $643,654.
  • GINA A. BEREDO (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $573,406
  • MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947
  • W HOWARD MORRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,041 shares for an estimated $173,812.

$OC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $OC stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,834,135 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,389,873
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 950,453 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $167,773,963
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 927,799 shares (+1156.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $163,775,079
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 606,297 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $107,023,546
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 502,408 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,570,130
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 468,241 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,653,901
  • AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 467,392 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,504,035

$OC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

