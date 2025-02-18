Insider Sale: EVP of $OC Sells 1,821 Shares

Jose Mendez-Andino, the EVP of $OC, sold 1,821 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $326,359. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,852 shares of this class of $OC stock.

$OC Insider Trading Activity

$OC insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265

TODD W FISTER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,869 shares for an estimated $1,776,420

MARCIO A SANDRI (President, Composites) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $1,057,001 .

. JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,196 shares for an estimated $970,013 .

. GINA A. BEREDO (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $573,406

MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947

W HOWARD MORRIS sold 221 shares for an estimated $43,489

$OC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $OC stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.

