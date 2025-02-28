Insider Sale: EVP of $NYT Sells 10,000 Shares

Diane Brayton, the EVP of $NYT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $478,950. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,879 shares of this class of $NYT stock.

$NYT Insider Trading Activity

$NYT insiders have traded $NYT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEVIEN MEREDITH A. KOPIT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 19,869 shares for an estimated $1,003,897

DIANE BRAYTON (EVP, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $478,950

$NYT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $NYT stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

