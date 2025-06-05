Insider Sale: EVP of $NXST Sells 326 Shares

Blake Russell, the EVP of $NXST, sold 326 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $54,522. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,019 shares of this class of $NXST stock.

$NXST Insider Trading Activity

$NXST insiders have traded $NXST stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERRY A SOOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 205,741 shares for an estimated $33,488,636 .

. DANA ZIMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,796 shares for an estimated $1,369,745 .

. ANDREW ALFORD (President, Broadcasting) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,136 shares for an estimated $1,093,640 .

. BRETT JENKINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,190 shares for an estimated $911,204 .

. SEAN COMPTON (President, Networks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,810 shares for an estimated $484,540 .

. CHARLES THOMAS MCMILLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,750 shares for an estimated $458,974 .

. LEE ANN GLIHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $389,640 .

. MICHAEL BIARD (President & COO) sold 2,182 shares for an estimated $378,779

GARY WEITMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,028 shares for an estimated $357,355 .

. BLAKE RUSSELL (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,112 shares for an estimated $191,787 .

. LISBETH MCNABB sold 875 shares for an estimated $150,500

BERNADETTE S. AULESTIA sold 500 shares for an estimated $82,224

RACHEL MORGAN (EVP General Counsel) sold 363 shares for an estimated $63,014

$NXST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of $NXST stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

