Insider Sale: EVP of $NXPI Sells 1,000 Shares

Andrew Micallef, the EVP of $NXPI, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $213,940. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,828 shares of this class of $NXPI stock.

$NXPI Insider Trading Activity

$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW MICALLEF (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $213,940

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 541 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

$NXPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

