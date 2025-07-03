Insider Sale: EVP of $NTLA Sells 1,022 Shares

Eliana Clark, the EVP of $NTLA, sold 1,022 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $10,036. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 95,369 shares of this class of $NTLA stock.

$NTLA Insider Trading Activity

$NTLA insiders have traded $NTLA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M LEONARD (President and CEO) sold 26,807 shares for an estimated $326,509

DAVID LEBWOHL (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 9,557 shares for an estimated $116,404

LAURA SEPP-LORENZINO (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 8,966 shares for an estimated $109,205

JAMES BASTA (EVP, General Counsel) sold 7,074 shares for an estimated $86,161

DEREK HICKS (EVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 6,502 shares for an estimated $79,194

MICHAEL P DUBE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,875 shares for an estimated $41,615 .

. JESSE GOODMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,094 shares for an estimated $29,068 .

. ELIANA CLARK (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,701 shares for an estimated $16,140 .

. MUNA BHANJI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 530 shares for an estimated $4,894.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $NTLA stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NTLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTLA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTLA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.